A video showing the moment some groomsmen tried to "prepare" their friend before he kissed his wife has stirred reactions

The friends all play-acted as they shaved him, wiped his face, gave him body spray, and even checked his mouth for odour

Nigerians who reacted to the video of the couple jokingly said they would have kissed another person if they were the waiting bride

A man has shared the dramatic scene his friends put when he was going to kiss his wife on their wedding day.

As he (@y0ung.15) removed the woman's veil, one of his friends played-shaved his beard. Another groomsman checked if he smelled good before giving him some body spray.

The bride laughed as the groomsmen entertained her. Photo source: @y0ung.15

Source: TikTok

Groomsmen entertained wedding guests

The guests were entertained by the show the groomsmen put up. Towards the end of the clip, a man came to check his mouth.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

When he noticed it smelled, he gave a mouth mint for the "odour." The wife watched the men as she kept laughing.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

j-king said:

"I just love this big up the bro's I want this."

Favor said:

"I laughed when he opened his mouth… Big congratulations couple."

Ferthanys_beautyspot said:

"That's what friends are for congratulations."

user4916129420917 said:

"Congratulations guys, all the best in your marriage life."

teez_dora said:

"I would have just kissed someone else, no dey waste my time."

iamkpakpandobackup said:

"The girl just Dey say for her mind 'Oga come kiss me ohhh'."

itz_chrisbella said:

"Yoo.this dude got a lot of homies keeping him in check."

that_girl_uche said:

"All u need in this life is good family and friends...the world could be a better place."

ogun.2966's profile picture

"Another day to remind you that single life is not the best."

d.rulahills_decor said:

"Una just wan waste my time ni … me wey kiss konji hold .. I go just ignore una after the second guy come wipe my shoes. That mouth is the trophy for that moment."

Man blocked bride on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man with the handle @StFrakingKezy shared two videos of an event he claimed to have happened in Apete area of Ibadan on Saturday, July 8.

@StFreakingKezy said a bride who had promised two men marriage was surprised. One of the people she had vowed to marry on her wedding day showed up.

21-year-old lady married

In other news, a 21-year-old lady (@meethencubes) shared a beautiful video of how she married her heartthrob young so they can grow old together.

In the clip, both the groom and bride were all smiles as they posed for photos. The lady said even though many people thought they were too young to get married, they made it happen with God.

Source: Legit.ng