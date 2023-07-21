A man who dressed like a poor man in need of help was touched by a pretty lady's kindness who chose to help him

The lady offered him money despite her two friends who were in a hurry discouraging her from the kind act

Many people who saw the way the friends acted after the man gave the lady an iPhone said she needed to leave them

A man dressed like a beggar went to the street to see who would give him attention. He planned to reward the person with an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The kind man(@myuz_ahmed2) placed the iPhone behind cutout cardboard with words asking people for money.

People said that it pays to be kind. Photo source: @myuz_ahmed2

Lady got iPhone 14 Pro Max gift

In a video, he approached a group of three friends, and only one of them stopped to help him. The lady dipped her hand into her pocket to bless him despite her friends' discouraging attitude.

After she had given the money, the man called her back and handed her a new iPhone 14 Pro Max. The lady was surprised by the gift. Her friends looked awkward and embarrassed.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ojambo Angella #ona said:

"The friends don't seem happy for her."

Chinyere Agbokhan said:

"Those friends ain't good friends at all. no atom of happiness for you... Run baby run."

God is in control of my life said:

"The real meaning of black is beautiful."

ejikeokei said:

"The friends regret their actions."

Gaazz said:

"The other friend was ready to bring out £5 when she saw the phone. Too late sis."

Busy Bee said:

"I can see instant jealousy on their faces especially the tall girl."

user5553280170531 said:

"It pays to have a good heart."

hassanunekwuojosh said:

"After this video plss get yourself a new friend i see jealousy all over her friends."

Nicah said:

"God gave you a phone through your good heart and so revealed the kind of friends you keep."

Source: Legit.ng