A boy who was instructed to wash plates for his family got very angry and threw tantrums in front of his sister

The kid warned his elder sister to stop trying to play with him as he grudgingly settled on the task

Many people who watched the boy's video narrated similar experiences of how angry they were with washing plates as children

A Nigerian lady who makes videos with her siblings has captured the moment her family's last born was instructed to wash plates for the family.

The boy threw tantrums as he complained bitterly about doing the home dishes. He told his sister to "get out", wondering why she could not wash the plates.

People said that the kid was furious over the task. Photo source: @_wuraolaa

Source: TikTok

Kid washed plates for first time

Despite his drama, his sister (@_wuraolaa_) was calm and kept sending him kisses. All his sister's effort to make light of the situation fell was in vain.

The boy told his sister he was not in the mood to play as she kept filming him. People who watched the boy's video could not stop laughing.

Watch the clip below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chocolate said:

"Yes please Gerrout you think it’s easy to wash plate."

Progress Enwelunta said:

"Not me thinking he was about to laugh, so this is his angry face."

user136303302 said:

"At least he’s obedient."

Fragrance Bestie said:

"As e say gerrout I’ll go and find more plates and add then tears will pour."

Adaaa said:

"Our own last born said mummy told me to stop washing plate cos I’m still a growing child laugh wan kill me that day."

soma said:

"Better sleep with one eye open after making him do this."

Joan said:

"If nah me I go Dey cry as I Dey wash the plate."

Slim Shaun said:

"He get strength o, our time na tears or silent treatment we go use do the task, him Dey shout power too Dey this man body."

Source: Legit.ng