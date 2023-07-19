A TikTok video has shown a Nigerian student who is the only person in her class, and she says she is okay with it

The lady, Bumblebee posted the video telling people what it feels like to study alone without coursemates

Bumblebee is studying Petroleum Chemistry at Baze University, Abuja, and she says she likes the course

A student of Petroleum Chemistry at Baze University, Abuja, says she is the only person in her class.

The student, Bumblebee posted a video on TikTok explaining to her followers what it feels like staying alone in a class.

Bumblebee said she is the only one studying Petroleum Chemistry in her class. Photo credit: TikTok/@xoxoshaya.

Source: TikTok

Bumblebee says she likes the course she is studying even though it is tough.

She is currently in 400 level, but she says there are three other students in other levels, making it four students in the entire department.

Lady who is alone in class says she is happy

Contrary to what people might think, Bumblebee said she is not lonely. Though the course is tasking, she explained that it is fun being alone.

The student said there are no distractions and the teachers focus more on her because she is alone in the class.

The downside, according to her, is that the teachers expect her to know and pass all the courses since she is the only one.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady becomes the only student in her class

@DiiTee said:

"Only you - Course rep, Departmental president and best-graduating student. Congratulations."

@Alittlebitpsycho said:

"Best one in her graduating set this year."

@El nino said:

"Omo I no fit oo…. Exam no go funny. Who I go copy from?"

@c.v commented:

"So I can't miss class on some days?"

@Deji said:

"You no fit sleep for class."

@Tryagainmf said:

"On one hand, you’re the best-graduating student."

@babablu asked:

"So you can't copy in exams?"

Source: Legit.ng