A male student was taught a lesson by his angry colleagues for covering his book during an examination

After the exam, the boy was beaten up and suffered an injury to the face, as seen in an emerging video

The clip sparked a debate as some section of netizens laughed at him, while others criticised people who beat him for not studying

A boy has suffered an injury to the face after he was beaten up for covering his book during an exam.

The incident reportedly happened at the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, in Owerri, the capital of Imo state.

A netizen, who shared a video of the injured boy online, laughed at him to scorn, saying he wanted to take the first position.

In the clip, concerned students gathered around an injured boy who could be seen pressing a clothing material against the side of his head.

"Them don burst that boy head. Him no gree open book make person write. For this exam period? Boys dey vex.

"You no go open book, them go burst your head. Exam period you dey cover book. Na primary school you dey abi," a man ranted in the background as he mocked the injured student.

Legit.ng could not verify the authenticity of the incident in the clip at the time of making this report.

The video sparked a debate online

user8025021980647 said:

"I dnt knw why pipo are supporting this. When he was reading, it's this same pipo that will critize him and say sch is scam. 4 exam dey want to copy."

Alexander ifeanyi said:

"The person that is talking this is a lazy youth i pity the person sponsoring you education."

chidinma onye said:

"This is very stupid. Telling people answer is a choice everyone has the right to make. When he was reading, what were you doing?

"It's stupid how y'all are support this, it is just like someone beating me up for not giving them my salary. If you really care about your grade, read."

Sure plug said:

"This na why i'm street smart and book smart also.

"Try such rough play with me make ah balance una."

Ubah Chima said:

"No go read your own. You wan pass for another person head. Olodo."

user1325910182591 said:

"For this Tinubu regime, na ehm no gree open book make person write."

Ebirim Uche Prince-bernard said:

"I go dey for night dey study , you go dey smoke or knack woman you go want make I open my book freely give you."

