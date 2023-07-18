A kind-hearted Nigerian lady has helped a young boy who recently went viral because of his slim stature

In his earlier video, the young boy was seen dancing to a song which had the lyrics 'hunger wan kill person'

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many appreciating the thoughtful young woman

A Nigerian lady identified as @meritogboma on TikTok has shared a video of her journey from Port Harcourt to Bayelsa to help a young man who looked so slim with a swollen neck.

In a touching video, the young man identified as Favour explained that he had been suffering from a swollen throat for a long time and he was diagnosed with goitre by a doctor.

Lady finds boy behind viral 'hunger' sound on TikTok Photo credit: @meritogboma/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

He also revealed that he has no family members to help him as he was just staying with his aunt.

The lady transferred N50,000 to him and promised to help him solicit more help so that he can be taken to the hospital for a check-up.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video has since gone viral with many netizens praising the TikTok user for her kindness and willingness to help a stranger.

She captioned the video:

"It breaks my heart upon finding out the misconception behind Favour's predicament. We urge everyone who sees this video to please share and support in any way you can."

Reactions as lady helps young boy with swollen neck

Many netizens have also shown their support for Favour while praising the lady for her efforts in helping him.

@PABLOBETHEL reacted:

“No be hunger hunger don kill person be this? So this dude is real.”

@timofe reacted:

“Let him do a thyroid test first cos if he had been placed on drug since it was discovered, it might have not lead to goitre. sorry dear. God will heal you.”

@Blue queen___ commented:

“Please how can I support with the 1k I’m my aza nothing is small.”

@Abikedimple said:

“Pls how can I support nothing is too small.”

@Kachi said:

“I pray one day I'll be able to put smile on people's face like this, God bless you my sister.”

@Ite Ego reacted:

“I'm ready to help let me know wen it's time to donate.”

@Carissa Ofa commented:

“Once it’s real and genuine, I feel it. God bless you girl.”

@remilekuneniola69 said:

“God keep on blessings you.”

@Margaret Brennand255 said:

“God Almighty will Bless you all Amen and for your kindness Amen.”

@Adam Johnson reacted:

“This guy no well abi he no fit hustle money chop abi waiting.”

@Stella Udom reacted:

“God bless you sister more grace.”

@Anthony Onaiwu Ikponmwonba said:

“He needs to go for surgery and all will be well!”

@deleficate commented:

“God thank u for giving us another beautiful angel.”

@Favorable said:

“Am so pained. God bless those out there helping people.”

@choco girl reacted:

“Thank you for reaching out to him, God bless you guys.”

@Happy Micah reacted:

“God bless you sis I pray God heal him amen.”

@Hennessy commented:

“May God bless you pls I don’t have but I wanna help pls take him to hospital please.”

@luvfreaklaura said:

“When it’s time to donate please let me know.”

@Fortune’s_couture reacted:

“God bless you dear. I pray God restore him back with good health.”

@Gigi said:

“He does not have anyone you just made me cry this morning I can’t imagine the suffering this guy is going through.”

@Kenney boy-HD reacted:

“Why do I always live in the wrong street? My belle gum back no worry I go show you just come first.”

@OloriOla91 commented:

“God will continue to bless you sis whatever you lay your hands on shall succeed in Jesus name amen I dont why I'm crying.”

@milleroyeinkokope said:

“I pray God helps him I can’t wait to see his glow up. He’s a fine boy honestly. God will bless you guys.”

@souce the loner boy reacted:

“God bless you my sister may more blessing locate you too soon."

@ifeomafavour6915 reacted:

“My elder sister died this year because of this same guitar case,we tried everything to save her life, even after doing operation it came out again.”

@Winnie Rapheals said:

“The goiter will be removed through surgery. That was how mine was removed, his own might be toxic goiter cos that one is more dangerous, but let him.”

@KingRita reacted:

“I suggest he should do TB test cuz I’ve seen a case like this,it happened to a friend bd he died cuz we realized late.”

@Carissa Ofa reacted:

“Once it’s real and genuine, I feel it. God bless you girl.”

@Margaret Brennand255 said:

“God Almighty will Bless you all. Amen and for your kindness Amen.”

Watch the video below:

Lady shares transformation of boy picked from the streets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady shared the video of a boy her family adopted. Her clip captured the moment she picked up the boy.

His shirt buttons were loose, and he had a sac for a bag. Before the boy settled in, the young lady (@april_tybello) took him out to get clothes and provisions for his school. Other parts of the video showed his new schoolmates.

The boy transformed from how rough he was looking on his first day of adoption to a lively young boy who became a big part of her family. Many people who watched the lady's video praised her family for giving the boy a better opportunity in life.

Source: Legit.ng