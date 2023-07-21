Power nap refers to a short sleep ranging from 10 to 30 minutes and a company has come up with a solution to help workers feel refreshed

The company introduced an office chair that reclines all the way flat and allows for comfortable naps on the job

A video from a supposed workplace shows workers using the special chair and has got many people talking

To help its workforce remain refreshed, a Japanese company has introduced a special office chair that helps workers take power naps.

According to Wealth, the chair is as easy as pushing a button to go from sitting upright and working, to lying down.

A video, shared by the Instagram page, showed a group of workers taking naps in the unique office chair.

One lady reclined hers as she joined her colleagues to also take a power nap. While the name of the company was not disclosed, the clip sparked a debate on social media.

The chair looks like a normal office chair but can quickly recline all the way flat when its user wants to take a power nap.

Watch the video below:

People react to the Japanese company's initiative

@sarvnan said:

"This is not nice… they work for 15 hrs.. work culture is so bad in East Asian countries.. sorry for being blunt."

@billyvibe said:

"Everything about Japan is world class, extraordinary and always ahead of time! So much love for that country."

@_mybiography_ said:

"I can see this being useful in a 12-16 hour shift, but there’s no reason to nap on a reg 8 hr shift."

@ostanton9 said:

"I have 3 in my back yard… they’re lounge chairs. They didn’t invent it."

@collin_mayne said:

"Are they really napping or is this some sweat shop thing and they live at their desks?"

@virtuetheroman said:

"Excellent no need to go home work an sleep in the office until ur 70!"

@azizigibson said:

"In Japan they work longer hours and do way more. They should legit just pay them more and send them home. DO NOT BE FOOLED. These people rather be at home."

@acumenbiz said:

"Napping at work in Japan is a sign that you’ve worked hard and is looked upon favorably."

