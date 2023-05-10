A video shared on TikTok has captured a mother's hilarious way of punishing her child who turned her shop 'upside down'

In the viral video, the furious woman tied the little boy's leg to a chair to stop him from moving around and scattering things

While sharing the video via her official account on the app, the mother lamented that the little boy scattered all the properties in her shop

A video of a mother tying her little son's leg to a chair for disturbing the environment has caused a frenzy on popular app, TikTok.

In the viral video shared by @raymist101, the furious mother accused her son of scattering everything in her shop.

Mum ties son's leg to chair Photo credit: @raymist101

Source: TikTok

She went ahead to tie his leg with a wrapper and then attached the end of it to a chair, to stop the kid from moving around.

The video has caused a frenzy online as many people praised the mother over her brilliant idea.

Social media reactions

@ayomide.o21 said:

"I could Remember this my mom did it to our last born cuz he no Dey hear word and stay for house omo God bless all parents."

@seunay2 wrote:

"It's good. but next time tie on something she can easily draw."

@simplyarike5 said:

"My mummy always told me this how she used to tie me to her sewing machine."

@naeem_147 commented:

"No try such thing abroad ooooo, hence, dey will collect her from u and u might end up in prison or rehab."

@iremidetemmy0 said:

"If all these people know watin I dey face with my son how stubborn he is you know watin this guy did is not wrong at all."

@micochi4real added:

"Justice for the little baby our meeting point will be announced shortly."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng