"God Will Not Forgive You": Nigerian Mother Ties Son's Leg to a Chair for Scattering Her Shop, Video Trends
- A video shared on TikTok has captured a mother's hilarious way of punishing her child who turned her shop 'upside down'
- In the viral video, the furious woman tied the little boy's leg to a chair to stop him from moving around and scattering things
- While sharing the video via her official account on the app, the mother lamented that the little boy scattered all the properties in her shop
A video of a mother tying her little son's leg to a chair for disturbing the environment has caused a frenzy on popular app, TikTok.
In the viral video shared by @raymist101, the furious mother accused her son of scattering everything in her shop.
She went ahead to tie his leg with a wrapper and then attached the end of it to a chair, to stop the kid from moving around.
The video has caused a frenzy online as many people praised the mother over her brilliant idea.
Social media reactions
@ayomide.o21 said:
"I could Remember this my mom did it to our last born cuz he no Dey hear word and stay for house omo God bless all parents."
@seunay2 wrote:
"It's good. but next time tie on something she can easily draw."
@simplyarike5 said:
"My mummy always told me this how she used to tie me to her sewing machine."
@naeem_147 commented:
"No try such thing abroad ooooo, hence, dey will collect her from u and u might end up in prison or rehab."
@iremidetemmy0 said:
"If all these people know watin I dey face with my son how stubborn he is you know watin this guy did is not wrong at all."
@micochi4real added:
"Justice for the little baby our meeting point will be announced shortly."
Watch the video below:
Mum ties her baby to a mannequin
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother identified as Kaotharomowumi on TikTok tried out a trick on her baby and it worked. The woman who felt disturbed by her baby placed the child at the back of a mannequin and held him firmly with a wrapper.
To her surprise, the baby stayed calm and even smiled at a point. She was so excited that the trick worked. The happy mother shared the video on TikTok and thanked the first person who found out about such tactics to use on a child.
@pasritamal reacted: "Nah to put enough stone hold mannequin make he no fall murife is finally tied up. You’re wicked & the boy is staring at you."
