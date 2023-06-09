A lady and her office colleague were playing and singing when they heard the footsteps of their boss

In seconds, the ladies all ran back to their seats and pretended as if they had all been serious and working

Nigerians who watched their video on TikTok found their quick switch in character quite hilarious "

A young Nigerian lady shared a video showing when she and her colleagues danced in their office.

She said she was trying to use a song to serenade her co-worker when they suddenly heard their boss approaching.

People found their acts very funny. Photo source: @joylovetalks

Source: TikTok

Ladies ran at the sight of boss

After the lady (@joylovetalks) heard footsteps, she peeped, and they quickly ran back to their seats as if nothing happened.

Towards the end of the video, a person said "kabiyesi" as he wondered at the cruise his co-workers were catching.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user19798767315172 said:

"The girl on that green najd black top saw him first."

Joachim278 asked:

"Why u Dey run?"

omodano said:

"Stop playing. Fear catch una lol."

Israel said:

"That person that said 'Kabiyesi' need to complete it in pastor remote voices'Kabiyesi Olodumare'."

She replied:

"I swear."

user352050022473 asked:

"Who dey wear the black and red/marron trousers?"

user19798767315172 said:

"Office cruise."

K.B.S said:

"The "Kabiesi" got me.... that guy na crook."

essienutibeaugust said:

"Japa 4.0."

Source: Legit.ng