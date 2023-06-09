“She Saw Him First”: Female Workers Quickly Stops Dancing After Sighting Boss From Afar in Funny Video
- A lady and her office colleague were playing and singing when they heard the footsteps of their boss
- In seconds, the ladies all ran back to their seats and pretended as if they had all been serious and working
- Nigerians who watched their video on TikTok found their quick switch in character quite hilarious "
A young Nigerian lady shared a video showing when she and her colleagues danced in their office.
She said she was trying to use a song to serenade her co-worker when they suddenly heard their boss approaching.
Ladies ran at the sight of boss
After the lady (@joylovetalks) heard footsteps, she peeped, and they quickly ran back to their seats as if nothing happened.
Towards the end of the video, a person said "kabiyesi" as he wondered at the cruise his co-workers were catching.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
user19798767315172 said:
"The girl on that green najd black top saw him first."
Joachim278 asked:
"Why u Dey run?"
omodano said:
"Stop playing. Fear catch una lol."
Israel said:
"That person that said 'Kabiyesi' need to complete it in pastor remote voices'Kabiyesi Olodumare'."
She replied:
"I swear."
user352050022473 asked:
"Who dey wear the black and red/marron trousers?"
user19798767315172 said:
"Office cruise."
K.B.S said:
"The "Kabiesi" got me.... that guy na crook."
essienutibeaugust said:
"Japa 4.0."
Source: Legit.ng