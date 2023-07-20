There was a mild drama on an escalator as a young lady's heel got stuck after she arrived at the zenith of the moving staircase

Kind folks gathered around the moving staircase in a bid to remove the heel but were not successful

Many people who watched the video expressed safety concerns about the use of escalators, while others found the incident hilarious

A video of a lady, whose heel got stuck on an escalator, has surfaced on social media and got people talking.

The lady, who sported a blue dress, had already reached the zenith of the moving staircase when she noticed her heeled footwear was stuck.

She quickly removed her foot from it and watched as people gathered around and tried to force the footwear out.

All attempts to remove the footwear were unsuccessful. The video amassed over three million views at the time of making this report.

Some people joked about her village people being responsible for such a mishap.

People react to the escalator incident

Morenny20 said:

"Imagine is she borrowed the shoe from someone."

Nyarjapuonj said:

"Have never used this before and I fear getting embarrassed , I always use the stairs."

Khadeejah said:

"This thing has become dangerous in some other malls,one lady got her leg amputated after it got stuck.It’s on TMZ page."

Sunshine Baby662 said:

"Then a so much people trying to rescue one slipper imagine if it was the two of them uno mek it reverse."

Ebube_Bob said:

"Reasons you don’t have to be sliding to the teeth…. This is as a result of the Edge Teeth not flushing inside. The management should look into."

Adomaa said:

"When ur village people are following u every where ,buh sorry sis..."

Fun4real said:

"You see villager. If you are on it you don’t have to wait till it reaches the very top ,you just stretch your leg."

juliusbaffour175 said:

"But she’s still on a spiritual heel after it got locked. Her heel is not touching floor. Women and miracles."

Woman suffers embarrassing fall on escalator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had suffered an embarrassing fall on an escalator.

The woman was at a mall and tried using the escalator to ascend, but fell and somersaulted as soon as she stepped her feet on it.

A woman standing behind her, who was also trying to make use of the escalator, quickly came to her rescue. A man in yellow overall also ran towards the duo to ensure the falling woman was fine.

