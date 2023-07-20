A Nigerian lady has narrated how she was fired from work after she asked for a salary increment

According to her, it happened in the space of a week as she was asked to leave with immediate effect on a Friday

A netizen had challenged people to summon the courage and ask their HRs for salary increments in the wake of the present economic realities

A Nigerian lady, identified as Olore Okugbe, said she lost her job in April after she asked HR for a salary increment.

She disclosed this as a Twitter user challenged people to ask their HRs for salary increments, to cushion the effect of the new economic realities.

She lost her job. Photo Credit: FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

Olore said the sacking came a week after she made the appeal to HR.

How Olore was sacked

Replying an inquisitive netizen, Olore narrated how she lost her job on the following Friday after she asked for a better remuneration.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Olore said she was drowsy during a meeting on Monday and by Thursday, the HR told her she was giving attitude over something she was denied.

On Friday, she was asked to leave.

"See! It was exactly a week after I asked. I asked on a Friday and the following Monday, I was drowsy at a meeting. By Thursday, HR said "I was giving attitude because of something I was denied".

"Was asked to leave on Friday effective immediately," she said.

The young lady, however, revealed that she got a better job, but that getting it wasn't easy.

"I legit slept on job sites, and brushed up my skills. Currently taking classes alongside my current job sef.

"Also ear hustle. Talk to anyone and everyone you know about looking for a job. There's no shame in it," Olore added.

See her tweet below:

Olore Okugbe's sudden sack stirs reactions

@peterstephen91 said:

"Only in places like Nigeria where they treat workers like slaves that HR can fire someone for this reason.This is one of the reason why many companies in Nigeria hardly last.because all their quality workers always leave or get fired because they hardly take care of their workers."

@abiodun_promise said:

"I've seen useless HR and good HR. You get sacked for speaking up about unfair work conditions."

@mainabrand said:

"I tried the same thing and the HR said the company is thinking of retrenchment. I'ts now 5 months."

@hillzy_86083 said:

"As of then we were only seeing shege oo... Shege-banza had not entered.. That means if it was this period they for beat you 1st."

@Dinodupri said:

"During my banking days, in one of our quarterly General Management Meetings, a colleague asked for salary increment for middle management staff; Top management answered that they will look into it!

"Yet to land back to station, she's been demoted to a marketer.

"Olu oyibo!"

Lady fired on her first day of work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady got sacked on her first day of work at an airport.

The surprised woman, however, noted that she wasn't the only one sacked as the company also fired some other staff.

In her video, she revealed that the company had warned against bringing guns to the work premises. However, the company already got fed up and decided to fire all the new staff instead after one of them defaulted on the rule.

Source: Legit.ng