A 30-year-old lady who is still a virgin took to TikTok to proudly talk about it, but she sparked many reactions

The TikTok user Angel Ndaz proudly told her followers that she is still completely intact and undefiled after three decades

Angel, who looks very beautiful, got people praising her, and so many others saying they also virgin at various ages

A lady has said she is still a virgin at the age of 30, meaning she has not been defiled after three decades.

The TikTok user, Angel Ndaz describes herself on the platform as a 'virgin ambassador', saying she is proud of her pure status.

Angel Ndaz says after three decades, she is still a proud virgin. Photo credit: TikTok/@angel_ndaz.

In the video, Angel was seen in a room neatly dressed, and she was shaking her body in ample happiness.

Lady praised on TikTok for remaining pure

She was wearing a green turtleneck and a pair of black palazzo pants which made her look very cute.

The fact that she has not been disvirged and is still intact despite her beauty has made people marvel.

Comments seen on the video indicate that some people agree she is still pure and, in fact, praised her for the feat.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@sadloner said:

"That’s a flex internet aint ready for."

@lavonnemyburgh812 commented:

"Definitely, something to be proud of."

@Ewetse Duha said:

"Ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah, you’re an inspiration."

@Myk, The Son Of Kong commented:

"That's a real flex. We need more like you to marry."

@eyethulembali said:

"Me too. I'm saving it for marriage."

@DR MATHEBULA commented:

"Me too I'm turning 35 and I'm still going strong. We should all have a party."

@kgotsofatso89 said:

"Don't skip any stage in life because everything has a way of catching up with you and time wasted is wasted."

