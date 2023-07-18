Jumoke Oduwole, former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has been appointed a senior fellow in Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government in the United States

Oduwole will be interrogating the role of businesses in strengthening government reforms during her stay in the institution

She served under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari between November 2015 and May 2023

FCT, Abuja - Former President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-special adviser, Jumoke Oduwole, has received a fresh appointment as a fellow of Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government in the United States.

According to The Cable, the development was announced by professor of political economy at the institution, Richard Zeckhauser, Frank Plumpton Ramsey, in a statement on Tuesday, July 18.

Harvard honours former Buhari'sbusiness day aide

Zeckhauser said that Oduwole will work with the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government of the institution, and he will resume from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

He further said the former presidential aide was appointed after “a rigorous screening process from a large and strong pool of globally acclaimed high achievers”.

The statement further revealed that only a few individuals are often invited for the senior fellow every year, and the institution believes that she would make a valuable contribution to the centre, to Harvard Kennedy School, and Harvard in general.

What former Buhari's aide will be doing as Harvard fellow

She is expected to interrogate the role of businesses in strengthening government reforms while having her time at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Oduwole was Buhari's aide from November 2015 to May 2023. At first, she was appointed as a senior special assistant to ex-President Buhari on industry, trade and investment. After that, she was appointed as a special adviser on ease of doing business in Nigeria.

