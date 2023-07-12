Deeper Life High School is a boarding, mission, co-educational secondary school established by the Deeper Christian Life Ministry in September, 2010

The school has 23 campuses across Nigeria and is committed to all-round qualitative education with emphasis on academic and moral excellence.

Legit.ng compiles 5 quick things about the school below:

Zero malpractice tolerance and 4 other things to know about the school. Photo credit: Deeper Life High School

01. Established in 2010

Deeper Life High School (DLHS) is a Christian boarding school established by the Deeper Christian Life Ministry in 2010. It offers quality education based on biblical principles and moral values.

02. Zero tolerance for malpractice

DLHS has a zero-tolerance policy for examination malpractice. The school frowns at any form of cheating or dishonesty during examinations and expels any student caught in the act.

The school also emphasizes adequate preparation and hard work as the keys to academic success.

03. Sterling students

DLHS produced the overall best student in the 2023 UTME. Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, a student of DLHS Ogun Campus, scored 360 out of 400 in the nationwide test, making her the highest scorer among over two million candidates who sat for the exam.

04. High performing students at national level

DLHS had over 130 students who scored 300 and above in the 2023 UTME. The school attributed the stellar performance to God’s grace and the dedication of its teachers.

05. All round students

DLHS continues to produce students who are academically well-grounded, morally upright and adequately equipped.

The school’s vision is to raise godly children who will excel in all spheres of life and contribute positively to the society.

The school also offers various extra-curricular activities such as sports, music, arts and clubs to enhance the students’ talents and skills.

