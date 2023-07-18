A funny video of a lady showing her friend’s actions when she talked to her boyfriend has gone viral

The woman captured how her friend would play with her ear and put her legs up in the air

Many viewers related to the video and said they have friends who do the same thing and it could be frustrating when they are single

A funny video of a woman who captured her friend’s behaviour when she was on the phone with her boyfriend has caught the internet’s attention.

The woman recreated how her friend would fiddle with her earlobe and put her legs over her as if she was a table.

Lady shows the funny moment friend was talking to her boyfriend and touching her ear. Photo credit: @pencil.xo

Source: TikTok

Lady shows her madly in love behaviour of her friend towards her

Many viewers found the video relatable and amusing and commented that they have friends who acted the same way and it could be quite annoying when they don’t have a partner of their own.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Find the video about the lady and her friend below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions lady and her friend below:

@Scilla19 reacted:

"Once upon a time."

@ChubbyQueen said:

"Na your kind thing this wey you fit do am."

@DentonnaNimene wrote:

"At this point, she's gone gone. @Purple berrryy Na your table be this ooo."

@Happygirl commented:

"She's just like my roommate when I was in school."

@nikita_ also commented:

"@kara you do this! Oshey call just feels way better that way."

@ggretzki:

"Some reflexes are sth elses."

@JustMurugi:

"You should be screaming with her. This better go viral."

@irenny:

"If it was@EGOVIN she will slap out my hand."

@Gracie:

"I almost chocked while watching this."

Pretty lady shows off look-alike friend in matching dress and hairstyle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of two beautiful ladies who could easily be mistaken for twins has gone viral on social media.

According to one of the ladies identified as @nyore.eroyn on TikTok, they are friends, and both love wearing matching items.

In the video, they flaunted their matching white dress and hairdo, and many people still asked if they were twins. The clip has been trending online as netizens commented on how beautiful they looked.

Source: Legit.ng