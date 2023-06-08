A young woman has sparked controversy on TikTok after renovating her bathroom in a way she deemed fit

After paying for the apartment in full, she found out that the bathroom wall was designed with colourful tiles

The perfectionist decided to renovate it to her taste by covering the bathroom walls with a fine wallpaper

A Nigerian woman has shared a video to show how she renovated her bathroom in her newly rented apartment.

The woman identified as @classinnova on TikTok said she remodelled her bathroom walls with wallpaper because of the unfavourable colour combination of the tiles.

According to her, seeing the tiles on the wall, especially the mixed colours will affect her as she suffers from migraine.

In her words:

“Imagine sitting on the toilet and you are looking at different colors on the wall and for someone with migraine, seeing the tiles will affect my migraine so that was the main reason I decided to cover the tiles with a wood like panel wallpaper and marble wallpaper.

"Then I ordered a storage rack for my shampoo and shower curtains rather. The bathroom pendant was fixed by me too. Ps: voiceover done by my friend.”

The woman revealed that she was able to fix everything herself because that’s what she does for a living.

Mixed reactions as lady covers tiles with wallpaper

@Quinton Alpha said:

“To me ooooo. The titles are much better that the wall paper.”

@selikem718 replied:

“Please is the wall paper water proof.”

@PHEONIX reacted:

“My trypophobia wont let me manage this.”

@Lydia official commented:

“Nice! please where did you get the wallpaper?”

@Exentialaccessories said:

“Pls where can i get beautiful wallpaper for one side of my room for business photography?”

@mollybaby_27:

“It’s looks so much better now wow.”

Watch the video below:

