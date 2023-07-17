A Nigerian lady entered the market and bought everything she would need in her new apartment at once

The lady, Girlisposh, posted a video showing when the properties were delivered to her house with a mini-truck

Girlisposh also revealed that she spent over N1 million during her shopping spree and that her cookware was yet to be delivered

A Nigerian lady entered the market and shopped for all the household appliances she would need in her new apartment.

The lady, Girlisposh, appears to have bought everything at once because it was a mini-truck that came to deliver the items for her.

The lady was happy when the home appliances were delivered to her new apartment. Photo credit: TikTok/@girlisposh.

Source: TikTok

Girlisposh revealed that not all the items she bought were delivered because her cookware was yet to arrive.

Over N1 million spent while shopping for household appliances

She said she spent over N1 million on the huge shopping. Some of the appliances she bought include a refrigerator, a gas cylinder, an oven, a television set, a music player, and electric iron.

Also, the video showed when the items were unloaded into her apartment, and they were being fixed for her.

Girlisposh captioned the video:

"Approximately over 1,000,000 (my cookware has not been delivered)."

Her followers went to the comment section of the video and started congratulation her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady shops for all her household appliances at once

@Gabrielle Noel said:

"I tap from this. Still looking for rent money before my baby girl is born."

@leeymarh8 commented:

"Congratulations dear, more blessings."

@awaomaka said:

"Where una dey see this money?"

@Biggbolu said:

"When am I coming to visit you."

@Morina Eli commented:

"I tap into your blessing. I pray I come back to testify of my new apartment and God’s provision."

@Vivacious said:

"I receive this same Grace From the Lord,Amen."

@Hardeysam reacted:

"I say these every second of each passing day, He's so wonderful."

Source: Legit.ng