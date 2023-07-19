A man who wanted his bride on their wedding day kept spraying her mother as the lady maintained a frown

The video's caption claimed that it is an Ijaw tradition for a groom to make his bride smile with money

Many ladies who reacted to the video said if they were the lady, they would have rehearsed strong frowns beforehand

A video of a groom spraying his wife on their traditional wedding day has stirred massive reactions as the bride tried not to smile.

Words on the clip said it is an Ijaw tradition for the groom to make the bride smile by spraying her.

Ladies said that they wouldn't smile if they were the bride. Photo source: @Flowerprince

Source: TikTok

Bride frowned on wedding day

After the woman mistakenly broke a smile, she returned her frown as the man kept "churning" money.

When he was done spraying the bundle in his hand, he called for another stack of N100 notes. Many ladies said the woman was enjoying. The video was shared by @flowerprice.

compiled some of the reactions below:

Fatima said:

"I would literally be practicing at home for months to make sure I don’t accidentally smile."

princessofmali said:

"I’m not serious I would have laughed."

NAE said:

"Even the groom has stopped smiling with her."

Huncho said:

"I genuinely like this tradition."

Meech said:

"He got tired low key and was just like okay."

NFY said:

"Not me smiling for free?!!!!!"

lorilelovee sad:

"His boys coming in to help."

chyannejade said:

"I like this tradition."

Aphy [teller of tales] said:

"Make the wedding guests get ready to stay for like 3 months because as the bride na to Dey frown I go do for the next 3 months."

mary jane said:

"If na me I no go smile throughout that day."

Victoria solo said:

"Na this part of my mama culture I dey like."

Seyi said:

"I no go smile at all make the wedding finish sef."

Nora Phil said:

"Na for inside room I go ask u y u no smile no worry. As u no smile for here u go cry for room."

Source: Legit.ng