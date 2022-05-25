A Nigerian man has stirred massive reactions on social media after transforming the life of a homeless man

In the heartwarming video, the homeless man who has been living on the streets for over 20 years was taken on a shopping spree and given N20k cash

Social media users have taken turns to shower accolades on the good Samaritan over his kind gesture in the video

A homeless man was so appreciative after a good Samaritan took him off the streets and transformed his life.

The kind hearted man identified as @ositapopcorn on Instagram, shared a video of the transformation process of the homeless man.

The elderly man who gave his name as Aliu was taken off the streets and given a chance to live a better life.

Aliu has been homeless for more than 20 years

During the video, the elderly man revealed that he has been homeless for more than 20 years.

According to him, he left his house more than 20 years ago and since then, has not been able to get another place to stay.

Good Samaritan transforms Aliu

The video first showed Aliu lying on a pavement and afterwards, he was taken to a barbing salon.

Aliu had a very nice hair cut and the good Samaritan proceeded to take him on a shopping spree. He was subsequently given N20,000 cash.

Nigerians applaud the good Samaritan

Reacting to the video, Joel Chika said:

"May God bless you for this kind gesture towards this man. His facial looks shows that he has really been through a lot. I pray he makes good use of this opportunity."

Karen Onwe exclaimed:

"Omo! This is really transforming! I pray he never returns to the trenches."

Godwin Omalicha added:

"Thank you so much for helping this old man. May God replenish everything you spent on him."

Julius Oma noted:

"See as he be like young Bobo. Money sweet abeg."

