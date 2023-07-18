A young boy’s wish to become a Mexican despite being African has captured the hearts of many on Instagram

The adorable video showed his mother trying to explain that he could not change his ethnicity, but he won’t give up

In a follow-up clip, the boy’s dream came true when he met a player from the Mexican football team and received a jersey from him

A heartwarming video of a young boy who desperately wanted to be a Mexican even though he was born to African parents has gone viral on Instagram.

The clip showed his mother patiently trying to explain to him that he could not change his ethnicity, but he remained adamant and said he loved Mexico.

Little boy gets jersey from Mexican players. Photo credit: @espn

Source: Instagram

Young boy meet Mexico national team

In another video, the boy’s wish finally came true when he got a chance to meet one of his idols, a player from the Mexican football team.

The player greeted him warmly and gave him a jersey with his name and number on it.

The boy was overjoyed and hugged the player, thanking him for making his day.

Find the video about the young boy below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@tnersy reacted:

"That kid grew up to be Carlos Santana."

@ceejayy.comm said:

"I'm glad I'm not the only black kid that wanted to be Hispanic."

@feedgotcha wrote:

"Moms raised that kid well."

@imastoner2 commented:

"Well he can identify as Mexican if y'all saying no to then that's all that bs."

@writercarter also commented:

"I love his enthusiasm for the uni. His eyes light up when he sees the jersey."

@officialtonymaxwell:

"Once black and Spanish unite it's over for y'all."

@el capitan_bori:

"The way his eye lit up when the jersey came out. Bless his little Soul. Wholesome response from the team."

Source: Legit.ng