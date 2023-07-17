A beautiful Nigerian lady with a diminutive height has become a viral sensation after she was spotted with a man

The unidentified lady wore a matching outfit with the man and was seen taking a stroll with confidence

Many social media users commented on her height as people hailed her physical beauty and smile

A video of a small-sized Nigerian lady in a matching outfit with a man has stirred massive reactions.

The fine lady wore white Crocs as she confidently strolled with the man at an undisclosed location.

Some netizens believed the man looked like a movie actor named Okele and they were on a film production set, but this could not be confirmed at the time of this report.

Many people shared their thoughts on her height as some rallied support for the lady with kind words about her smile and beauty.

The video has gone viral on TikTok.

People comment on the lady's stature

Annie said:

"I swear it’s not funny .everyone was created and will be created in Gods image and surely there is a man for every woman and vice versa."

Adewale Folorunsho said:

"At least if she’s truly okele woman, wow he got the best rest of his life, because there is nothing say she want cheat on okele this are true faithful."

Ennie Posh said:

"God!!!!!!!!!!!!!! U na weldone for Heaven the great Artist."

~Popular loner said:

"Father lord forgive ur children for Dey don’t know what Dey are laughing at."

AminataDemz12 said:

"God please forgive me for laughing wasn't my foult please accept my apologies."

MsFakins said:

"What is actually funny? Making fun of someone’s condition."

Mhizjoy45 said:

"Person no just get him own privacy for this country again."

Oluwabukola said:

"Na half yard of cloth Akara the man go dey buy."

Small-sized man who married tall lady says God gave him ability

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a small-sized man, who married a tall woman, had spoken about his abilities.

Amos said ladies naturally like him and are drawn toward him despite not being well-to-do. He expressed pride in the abilities God blessed him with, which tall men lack.

The man said:

"...Men even taller than I am cannot boast of the God-given abilities I have. "It's not as a result of voodoo but just that they (ladies) like me.

"During my service year, the most beautiful girls in my Ebonyi state camp belonged to me.

"They loved, liked and ran after me, not due to my money as I have none."

