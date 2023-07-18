A little boy got provoked over an usher's attempt to always tell him where he must sit whenever he attends church

The angry kid fetched a stick and threatened to deal with the usher, saying he carried the same attitude from their compound to the church

Some people were left in stitches by the kid's behaviour, just as others expressed concern that he picked up a stick over such a trivia matter

A little Nigerian boy got angry and threatened to deal with an usher for always telling him where to sit in church.

An adult who videoed the kid confronted him to know what the problem was after spotting him with a long stick.

The usher's action provoked the kid. Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Twitter

Pouring out his frustration in Pidgin, the boy cried out that the usher carried over his bad attitude in their compound up to the church.

He said the usher was always telling him where to sit and wondered since when the church became his father's house or when he became a pastor.

The man tried to calm the boy down to no avail as he threatened to deal with the usher with the stick.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trailed the boy's action in the video

@igwe_ikuku said:

"Me personally don’t like it when I go to church usher will be directing or forcing me to seat where I don’t want to seat.

"Especially when I don’t like to seat at the back and they’ll be telling me “sir pls go to seat in the front.”.

"I hate that sh.it and it’s annoying."

@taeykun said:

"The idea of ushers telling you where to sit is mainly for order, and a proper sitting arrangement in church. Why wont they tell you to go and sit on the drummer's seat or the pastor's seat?

"When you come to church late, it doesnt take anything away from you to sit in order. Selah."

@dharmmyjadass1 said:

"The way he dey gasp for breath like Brock lesnar, if this one catch that usher, this kendo stick go tear for her head oo .

"Sorry sorry don’t cry."

@Onahkosi said:

"I am really uncomfortable with sharing a society with a boy who picks up a weapon ..for being told where to sit in church by an usher."

@UmanaGodswill said:

"Na insult for you to wan show idan where to Siddon.

"Idan go sit where he like, no be you bring am come."

@Vipher72 said:

"Usher sometimes dey over do, I remember back then I was sleeping during church ministrations nah so usher carry water for cup pour me omo pastor come down frm pulpit hold me ohh ."

@EmperorKaash said:

"Did anyone hear “Even for compound na so you dey” ? This guy get personal beef with the usher ."

Church member refuses to give usher his phone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had refused to give the usher his phone in church.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv, the usher could be seen trying to collect the phone from the church member because the latter was operating the gadget during service.

While the church member held on to his phone, the usher was adamant on seizing it and he could be seen dancing to the praise and worship song.

Source: Legit.ng