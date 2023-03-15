A young Nigerian man caught the attention of congregants with the funny outfit he wore to a church service

Without minding people's stares, he rocked a coat on only boxers and walked majestically out of the premises

Mixed reactions trailed the video as people wondered if he was in the right state of mind, others found it hilarious

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian man made a scene in church as he stepped in wearing a coat on only boxers.

In a trending TikTok video, he stepped out of the building with great confidence as the curious eyes of shocked congregants followed him.

The man's outfit turned heads. Photo Credit: @itooknow

Source: TikTok

Anyone he walked past could not resist the urge to take a second glance at him. The man had a big book that could not be confirmed as a Bible.

The short clip elicited mixed reactions as many found it hilarious, while others argued that the man was not in the right frame of mind.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Amaness said:

"Na this church i blame, dem supposed organise deliverance for you."

successful$4 said:

"See as everybody dey look u."

michaelDMS0G said:

"No come church again abeg yr matter don Dey tire everybody."

Ndbest Comedies said:

"True true God no need you.

"But somehow he wants you.

"At least to make His creations happy."

user6688070421554 said:

"Which church would allow such indecent dressing."

Emeka Williams said:

"Na only me and my family normal for this country."

destinytochukwu35 said:

"Wetin be this man problem, shey na church u from come out abi an bar."

Man told to remove his earrings inside church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a church had told a man to remove his earrings during his friend's wedding.

Narrating his encounter online, Opeyemi said that he was at a Baptist church in Lagos as one of the groomsmen for his friend's wedding when he was asked to pull off his earrings.

Opeyemi said he left the service immediately for the reception as he would never follow such dogma.

He used the opportunity to lambast Nigeria's version of Christianity. When people told him that he ought to have honoured his friend and acted accordingly, he said his friend fully supported him.

Source: Legit.ng