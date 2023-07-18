An Owerri baker has shared her female apprentice's emotional reaction to not getting her work properly

The lady burst into tears as she struggled with the task and this made her madam so emotional as well

People who watched the video joked about the apprentice being a last born, while others encouraged her

An Owerri baking apprentice suddenly burst into tears because she was not getting her work done perfectly.

The lady's madam, owner of Legit Cyndycakes, shared the video of her apprentice on TikTok, saying it made her so emotional.

The apprentice wept in front of her madam.

Source: TikTok

According to the madam, she almost started crying when she saw her apprentice weeping and could be heard in the video teasing the young lady.

The lady did not reply and focused on her work. It was observed that there were other ladies in the background doing their respective tasks.

Many people encouraged the weeping apprentice with kind words.

Watch the video below:

People react to the apprentice's action

Faith Jossy Idehen said:

"Please pay attention to students like this,they have been told too many times dey are failures!this was me with mathematics, till I found my way."

☠️Chinemerem said:

"No be her fault nah lastborn like me but I don’t cry like this if am not getting what am doing right."

Eddy Snoops said:

"She should stop giving up on herself, it good to fail but don’t let it weigh you down."

official_kwin said:

"At some point you just feel like giving up but we move regardless #handwork no easy to learn at all."

ONYINYE said:

"That's when making one wig.

"I wanted to quit so bad, maybe it was not my calling."

Oxygen said:

"Last born don come learn work."

NAILS_BY_PRESHYBILLIONZ said:

"Happens to me even know that I’m a boss of my own if I do mistake I will start crying."

