A brilliant Nigerian lady, Roselne Adewuyi, was selected as one of the 58 people for the 61st Graduate Study Programme by the UN

Roseline revealed that over 800 people across the world applied for the programme, and her knowledge of the French language was a plus

The smart lady looked forward to the programme equipping her analytical skill and knowledge of how UN works, among others

A Nigerian lady, Roseline Adewuyi, has made a LinkedIn post about being among 58 people selected for the United Nations Graduate Study Program at the United Nations Office.

Roseline said that selected applicants came from 50 countries around the world. The lady stated that she was grateful to have been the only Nigerian on the list.

The lady expressed gratitude for her selection for the programme. Photo source: LinkedIn/Roseline Adewuyi

Source: UGC

Smart Roseline spoke about her selection

In her post, she added that one of the requirements of the application was to be able to communicate in French, a quality which she possessed.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"My selection is an acknowledgment of my academic performance, involvement in extracurricular activities, and potential impact on my future career."

Nigerian lady mentioned benefits from UN programme

According to her, the two-week programme would be a way to learn how United Nations (UN) works. Speaking with Legit.ng on how the seminar would help her in the future, she said:

"With the United Nations Graduate Study Program, I aim to deepen my understanding of global issues, particularly in areas like sustainable development, human rights, and international cooperation. It provides a unique platform for me to learn from UN representatives, engage in insightful discussions, and visit Geneva-based institutions."

She spoke more about the importance of the programme to her:

"This program will help me build on my knowledge of the United Nations system, enhance my research and analytical skills, expand my global network, and develop a holistic perspective on pressing global challenges. Ultimately, it equips me to contribute meaningfully to promoting peace, human rights, and sustainable development in our interconnected world."

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Onyinye Anthonia Ezeifeka said:

"Congratulations, Roseline. Wishing you all the best."

Okwuo Judith said:

"I'm really inspired!. I tap into this blessing."

Husna Aminu said:

"Congratulations ma. I wish you all the best. Do have a wonderful stay there."

Oluwatosin Ogunsola said:

"Congratulations dear. Greater heights in Jesus name."

Young Nigerians graduated with first class abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 25-year-old smart man, Okoro Benjamin Nzutechukwu, showed that the young Nigerian population is filled with brilliant minds.

As seen in an exclusive message made available to Legit.ng, he hailed from Umuabiama village in Ajalli, Orumba LGA, Anambra state.

In other news, a Nigerian man, Okeke Solomon Ekene, from Anambra state, made the country proud academically in faraway Russia.

The man said he had his second degree in environmental management from the Faculty of Environmental Engineering, Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN).

Source: Legit.ng