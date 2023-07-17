A student of the University of Port Harcourt may miss the World Universities Games holding in China because of a lack of sponsorship

Okpochini Deborah Nwabuogor qualified as a swimmer for the WUG after clinching gold at the National Universities Games, NUGA

Deborah needs N3.5 million to be able to travel to China to participate in the competition holding from July 25 2023

A Nigerian student who qualified for the World Universities Games may miss the global sporting event as she lacks sponsorship.

Okpochini Deborah Nwabuogor is a talented athlete and a student at the University of Port Harcourt.

Deborah may miss the WUG competition due to a lack of sponsorship. Photo credit: Ukwuani Trumpet.

Source: Facebook

Deborah, who is a swimmer, performed exceedingly well during the National Universities Games, NUGA, where she bagged a gold medal.

Information sent to Legit.ng by Ukwuani Trumpet reads:

"During the last National University Games (NUGA) 2022, as a representative of UNIPORT, she came out first, a gold medalist in the 100m freestyle — 59:90. Her remarkable outing in NUGA earned her qualification as the only Nigerian female athlete to compete in the World University Games slated to kick off on the 25th of July 2023 in China."

UNIPORT not keen on sponsoring Deborah

Deborah has obtained her international passport, but the University of Port Harcourt has said they won't be able to sponsor her.

The information adds:

"Bad News: She has just been informed by her school, Uniport, that they won't be able to sponsor her trip to China, having obtained an international passport. She is eager to participate in the competition and she will need about 3.5m sponsorship for participation fees, feeding, and accommodations."

I will qualify for the Olympics

On her part, Deborah said if she is opportune to travel to China where the event is holding, she is optimistic about making it to the Olympics.

Her words:

“I’m the only female that qualifies for the game (World University Games) and if I’m opportune to go, I will qualify for the Olympics next year."

She is appealing to the public to help her raise the money needed to travel and take part in the WUG. Legit.ng sent a mail to UNIPORT for a comment on this story, but it has not been replied as of press time.

