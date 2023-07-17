Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video of new immigrants taking shelter on the streets of Canada

While some persons had tents over them, others simply had nothing but clothes to lay their heads on

Many people expressed concern over the welfare of the immigrants, advising those considering migration to take a cue from them

For many Africans, the grass is believed to be greener in European and American countries, but an emerging has cast doubts on this assumption.

TikTok user, Avuda Beats, took to the platform to share a video of new immigrants sleeping on the streets of Canada.

The netizen said Canada is tough for newcomers. Photo Credit: @avudabeats

The TikToker said life in the North American country is tough for newcomers. The netizen advised people to make adequate plans for accommodation before migrating to Canada.

In the clip, people slept under tents, while a large number used clothes and other materials to sleep in an open space.

Numerous bags were seen all over the place.

Watch the video below:

The Video sparked debate about life in Canada

OLUWATOYIN said:

"Before you travel to any country do your arrangement accommodation should be the first and some money that can last you for 3month u may get job."

Snglhckymom said:

"I'm just confused, why come if u haven’t sustained basic necessities, U just show up and expect housing is provided to you?"

Apple User684862169 said:

"What do you expect? That people would give you a $700,000 condo for you and your family?"

chanelabaya said:

"I’m curious is any research done before coming here regarding housing or jobs… or any arrangements made prior to landing?"

user5568113706136 said:

"Am in uganda but no one can leave if you are stable,let them try their luck,with me i wish them the best,May Allah lead and protect them."

Duncan Green said:

"I feel for immigrants. They’re being sold a false reality of what Canada really is in order to increase profits for the owning class."

12375tayp said:

"The problem everyone wants to go to Toronto but other cities do have shelter space."

Kids seen hawking water abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared a photo of kids hawking water overseas.

The Anambra indigene, Afamefuna, took his discovery to the social media platform Twitter with the caption:

"I saw some kids hawking water in the abroad.

"Mummy poverty and 2299 BMC operatives liked this post."

His discovery comes as a big surprise to many Nigerians who always considered countries overseas as perfect havens.

Source: Legit.ng