A Nigerian man has converted cars to use gas instead of premium motor spirit, PMS, in the wake of fuel subsidy removal

The man put the gas cylinders in the boots of the cars that were converted to use compressed natural gas, CGN

Many people have indicated interest in converting their cars and to start using gas, but others expressed safety concerns

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian man has posted a video showing cars converted to use compressed natural gas, CNG.

In a video posted on TikTok by @daddymickeylove, the man showed the cars that would run on CNG instead of petroleum motor spirit, PMS.

The cars will use CNG gas instead of PMS. Photo credit: TikTok/@daddymickeylove.

Source: TikTok

The video shows that the gas cylinders were housed in the boot of the cars that had been converted.

Conversion of fuel car to use gas sparks reactions

The boots of the vehicles were opened to show the cylinders, but it is not clear if that would be the permanent position.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The position of the cylinders made some TikTok users raise safety concerns, with some saying it may not be safe.

Others, however, said they are interested in converting their cars so as to start using CNG instead of PMS which has become expensive.

One user said that converting a fuel car to use gas could cost N450k in Abuja.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Janpepeelectrifine Johnny said:

"This cylinder must be well insulated and protected against heat explosion.....our heat climate is disastrous."

@isahjawad commented:

"How much will it cost me to convert my car?"

@Abusufyan Aliyu asked:

"How many km far full cylinder?"

@webuildconstructioncom said:

"Omo I no wan my car burn. I go for petrol."

@Ologunde Seyi asked:

"Bros abeg where is your workshop here in Lagos?"

@Okeychukwu Augustine said:

"See your car see fire oo."

@Victor-azy Onyebuchi said:

"How safe is this? Please, renewal energy is what we need this time."

@abdalllahi commented:

"Abuja 450k depends on your car type."

Company increases salary because of fuel subsidy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a company said it would top up the salaries of its staff because of fuel subsidy removal.

The increase, according to the company director, is to augment staff earnings due to the hardship created by fuel subsidy removal.

The story went viral as Nigerians on social media appreciated the director for the kind gesture.

Source: Legit.ng