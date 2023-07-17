A Nigerian man on Twitter has shown his brother's car, which has been converted to run purely on Compressed Natural Gas, CNG

A Nigerian man has said it costs 70% less to use compressed natural gas, CNG to run a car instead of premium motor spirit, PMS.

In a story he posted on Twitter, the man, Imran Wakili showed a car belonging to his brother and which runs on CNG.

The car is converted to run on CNG as PMS has become very expensive. Photo credit: Twitter/@IU_Wakilii.

Imran said in his analysis using a car with PMS would cost N51 for every kilometre covered.

Man says using CNG for cars is 70% cheaper than PMS

However, if the car runs on CNG, it would cost just N15 for every kilometre covered, a significant reduction in fuel expenses.

He wrote on Twitter:

Dear Nigerians you know I don’t normally hoard updates for una go and convert your car from PMS to CNG. Consumption for PMS 51Naira/km. Consumption for CNG/15 Naira/km. A good 70% savings. This is my brother’s car."

People raise safety concerns as CNG cylinder is put inside boot

Photos of the car he posted show that the CNG gas cylinder was put in the boot of the car while one is at the back of the Hilux van.

The fact that the cylinder was put in the boot made some people raise safety concerns, but others said it is completely safe.

Reactions from Twitter users

@Ketura16647548 said:

"God abeg! I go de carry gas cylinder for boot? I no do."

@Afemmy6440 commented:

"This is dangerous. Share some videos on YouTube of how gas cylinders exploded in the car. The heat build-up will increase the kinetic energy of the gas, leading to more pressure on the gas cylinder. It leads to an explosion. Ie tearing the gas cylinder with greater mmHg."

@bayo_richie said:

"Until you can’t drive into public buildings again. A lot of sensitization needs to be done first before people can embrace it."

@kolawoleolowo1 commented:

"It's a very good alternative. The problem remains availability. Where would I refill?"

Man uses cooking gas to run generator

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man converted his PMS generator to use gas.

The man was seen in a workshop where he showed how the generator worked perfectly well.

But people advised him to keep the generator far away from the gas to avoid an explosion.

Source: Legit.ng