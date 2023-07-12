A young Nigerian man who shared a list of cars that are fuel efficient has got many people talking online

Among the vehicles he shared are Hyundai Sonata, Honda City, Toyota Corolla, Kia Rio, Peugeot 208

Nigerians who did not find their favorite fuel-saving cars on the list shared theirs in the comment section

A Nigerian man has sparked an interesting conversation around cars on Twitter at a time when many are trying to be energy efficient.

Recall that many Nigerians were excited when they discovered that petrol engines could be converted to gas use days ago. Then, people asked how they could go about converting their engines.

It is no wonder, therefore, that a tweet made on Monday, July 10, would sparked much interest. People even added to the long list of energy-efficient cars he listed.

According to him, below are cars with minimal fuel consumption:

1. Honda Civic

2. Toyota Corolla.

3. Toyota Yaris.

4. Kia Rio

5. Volkswagen Golf.

6. Toyota Prius.

7. Hyundai Elantra.

8. Peugeot 208.

9. Honda City.

10. Hyundai Sonata.

11. Mazda 3.

12. Kia Optima.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to his tweet below:

@teejayviruz said:

"I can attest to that Honda civic."

@iam_chizyokoye said:

"1.8L engine max for the car with the biggest engine capacity. So it’s expected to be fuel economical. Kia and Hyundai cars would have been great cars for Nigeria only if they had good causal mechanics almost everywhere."

@IAmVirgoBoi said:

"Toyota Camry & Toyota Sienna too."

@luqmAnpetersFSG said:

"You see that Toyota Yaris? Did Lagos to Unilorin and back on full tank. Since that day I respected and loved the car more!"

@RonOkorie said:

"Most of the vehicles here are 1.8 liters or less, you can't buy a 2.5 liters engine and be expecting good petrol economy."

@lovedoctor_dee asked:

"Can I get any of them for less than 2 million?"

@preach_peace_ said:

"Toyota Yaris and Hyundai Elantra should come before any car."

