A female student of Ebonyi State University has taken to social media to display her exam malpractice materials with pride

Her expo materials comprised numerous short notes with answers written in tiny forms

Some social media users cautioned her against getting into trouble for her post, while others found it hilarious

Ezinne, a female Ebonyi State University (EBSU) student, has proudly flaunted her expo materials on social media.

Expo is slang used in Nigerian tertiary institutions that refers to the materials, such as books and notes, students use in committing malpractice in examination halls.

In her video, Ezinne laid out her numerous materials of short notes with answers penned in small wordings as she prepared to use them in the hall.

She laughed about the university being a 'real high jump' and noted that her display was 10 minutes before her examination commenced.

Many people expressed fear for her that the video might put her in trouble.

People react to Ezinne's video showing off massive exam expo

Callyglitz||Jewelry store said:

"Ahhhh...

"Your handwriting big ohh.

"If my friends write for you e go enter just 3 papers."

asa said:

"I upgraded to shirt level tank God I don finally graduate."

Oyinkansola said:

"Y una Dey cast am na most of this lectures don Dey TikTok oooo."

SOPHIA said:

"Naso my HOD take catch me shame catch me die Wasn’t expecting that tho.POV:it was inside my booklet(Answersheet)."

ask_of_alexandra said:

"E too sweet o,na to de bring am out one after the other."

Oyinkansola said:

"Ure only doing urself n I pray Dey don’t ask u to come back to d university to rewrite all d exams cuz u don’t knw how viral a video can go @Zinny."

Hookby_ceec said:

"Omo I can't do this ooooo I read with my friends then we try to sit together Incase someone forget something becos my skul if u re caught expulsion."

Estarr said:

"I did it once and I almost failed the course because I could not use it and I spent the time for reading to write rubbish."

Lecturer shares expo he found in student's answer sheet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a UNICAL lecturer had shared the expo he found in a female student's answer sheet.

Sir Bonja found the exhibit while marking the student's sheet and shared it on his WhatsApp status, Calabargist reported.

On his status, the lecturer blamed the student's error on her village people, who he said followed her into the exam hall. There was no further detail about the student or the time the exam was given.

