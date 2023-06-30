While marking the examination answer sheet of one of his students, a UNICAL lecturer found prohibited material in it

The female student appeared to have erroneously submitted her answer booklet along with her expo

The lecturer shared the exhibit on WhatsApp, tagging it the work of her village people that followed her into the exam hall

A male lecturer at the University of Calabar, Calabar (UNICAL), Sir Bonja, has shared the expo he found in the answer booklet of a female student.

Sir Bonja found the exhibit while marking the student's sheet and shared it on his WhatsApp status, Calabargist reports.

The lecturer said her village people followed her into the exam hall.

Source: Facebook

On his status, the lecturer blamed the student's error on her village people, who he said followed her into the exam hall.

Excerpts from his WhatsApp status, as reported by Calabargist, reads:

"This is the case of village people following you to exam hall. During my exam student forgot to remove her reminder before submitting her exams booklet."

There was no further detail about the student or the time the exam was given.

People react to the UNICAL's student mistake of leaving expo in answer sheet

Kingsley Alfred said:

"I thought quality assurance use to cross booklet."

Vheey Phey said:

"INEC even rigged election and left exhibits behind.

''Ogar lecturer abeg small small with de girl."

Joseph Nkire said:

"Like this thing happen to me I'm secondary school.

"I forgot the expo in my physic test book."

Andong Arikpombang said:

"It could be the mischievous handiwork of the student's enemies there.

"They should investigate the matter well.

"As much as the script left the hands of the student, and a given period of time elapsed, it is possible that something transpired outside the knowledge of the student, a ploy to deliberately damage the student's image, person and effort."

Ekanem M Emmanuel said:

"After the village council meeting today, it was resolved that this one is not from them."

Source: Legit.ng