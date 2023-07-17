A mother who took her child to daycare was surprised when she saw that his teacher had plaited his hair

Looking very well taken care of, the mother said that she loved what the teacher had done with the boy's hair

Many who reacted to the video of the boy's hairdo said they would not be angry if their kids' teachers did the same thing

A mother who shares cool videos about her and her kid has got many people talking when she revealed how her son's looks changed in school.

On picking her baby up from daycare, she (@yaybay_) realised that his teacher had plaited his hair into cornrows. The teacher stated that she did it during nap time.

People said that they would have rewarded the teacher. Photo source: @yaybay

Teacher plaited boy's hair at daycare

When the mother saw the hair, she was amazed and loved it. The baby looked so handsome with the hairdo.

The woman asked people if they would be angry if their kids' teachers did their children's hair in school. Many responded.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ka’lyssa said:

"I did my daycare kids hair alllll the time parents lovedddd it."

PrettiDanii said:

"My baby’s teacher do her hair… I wash it and send her in a fro so she can."

Crystal said:

"I would’ve paid the teacher and got them a Starbucks card and wine."

Troy Taylor II

"This is how we ended up with a braider for our daughter’s hair for 6 years. She braided it during nap time at daycare 1 day & we just started paying her."

Cee said:

"I use to do my daycare kids hair all the time. The parents always loved it."

Missunderstood41 said:

"Nope less stress off me especially if my child is tenderheaded."

Daisy said:

"My mom used to pick me up from daycare and my hair would be braided lmaoooo."

PINKY in PATEL said:

"This happened to me once...I loved the the teacher that did it..."

