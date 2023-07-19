Social media users have shared their thoughts on a trending video of a Nigerian woman anointing her daughter's waist bead

The woman collected the fashion accessory from her child and proceeded to pray on it with anointing oil

While many people hailed the lady's mum for her proactive action, a few expressed surprise at it

A video of a Nigerian woman praying over her daughter's waist bead has sent social media into a frenzy.

One of her children, @stephterah, who shared the clip online, noted that Nigerian mothers are a different breed.

In the clip, the woman applied anointing oil on the waist bead as she made declarations over it.

She said:

"I anoint this waist bead in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy spirit.

"Anything in it that is not of God, I bind and cancel it in the mighty name of Jesus."

Her daughter, who sat beside her, responded to her mum's prayers by saying, 'Amen.'

Netizens react to the lady's mum's action

Alexis said:

"My mom does this too, you never know what spirit that the person who gave it to you is carrying."

Divine feminine said:

"That’s how it’s supposed to be. Annoint your beads before putting them on."

Asher said:

"Yes nau! I pray over and use anointing oil on all my bead jewelry. I wash with salt water first sef."

Olamide Ayomikun Olowe said:

"My dad used to do this for any jewelry I got love Nigerian parents."

Choco Latte said:

"This is d right thing to do because even if u don’t have autherio motives of wearing it the devil can manipulate it and use it against u."

AnnieOny said:

"My mom asked me several time why I was wearing waist beads and waist chains."

cheekamso said:

"Atleast your mom lets you.. where did I get my mother from."

Vyne said:

"Ahhh ur mama gree u wear waist beads my mama say na ogbanje o."

