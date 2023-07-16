A Nigerian man recently spotted his adorable wife washing rugs inside a compound and he was so surprised

In a trending video shared on TikTok, he accosted his wife to know why she was washing the rugs

In her defence, the young woman excitedly revealed that she was getting paid N203k for each rug she washes

A beautiful Nigerian woman living abroad has shared the new lucrative business she got into.

In a video shared via the popular app, TikTok, she was spotted washing some centre rugs with full concentration.

Lady begins washing rugs in UK

Source: TikTok

Her husband who was passing along the street saw her washing the rugs inside a compound and he approached her to know why she was doing so.

The woman revealed that the business was lucrative as she was getting paid N203,000 for each centre rug she washes.

Her husband filmed her washing the rugs happily and he shared the intriguing video on TikTok.

Reactions as lady washes rugs for N203k abroad

@amlace223 said:

"200 Haa it much oo."

@taofeekaj75 stated:

"Good woman."

@uniquebeauty1104 commented:

"£200 is 200+ in nijia."

@quincey wrote:

"So if you wash 5 you can get like N1m daily."

Watch the video below:

