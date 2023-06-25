A 25-year-old lady who had spent one year and some months in Korea rewarded her mother's effort in her life

The lady sent money home and built the woman a beautiful house, a feat that amazed many people

Many who saw the house said that they wished to one day make it and do the same for their parents

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A grateful daughter has made her mother reap the fruit of her labour on her. After spending one year and two months abroad, she sent money home.

The money was used to build a beautiful house for the mother. The 25-year-old teacher (@lusanda_jiba) was proud of what she could do for the woman at a young age.

The lady was proud of what she did at a young age. Photo source: @lusanda_jiba

Source: TikTok

Lady built house for mother

A video she shared on TikTok captured the whole building process until the home was roofed. The mother also proudly posed in front of the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lady who hails from South Africa said she gave up everything at 24 and came to Korea to work.

In her words:

"This is for you mum, thanks for being there for me."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Anon Ymous said:

"To those who wonder why ppl are looking for opportunities and prosperity elsewhere, this is why!"

Hunadiee said:

"Nicest thing is, you'll come home to a better home than the one you left. You did that."

Mokgadi Ramalepe said:

"Superwoman you are."

Andiswa Optimistic F said:

"I’m so proud of you."

Zanele Maqhasa said:

"No I’m chopping onions congratulations sis. I’m so proud of you."

Scoo said:

"I’m proud of you Lusanda. Keep it up."

slihmbotho said:

"Gal I'm proud of you..."

ntando said:

"Congratulations how I wish I can do this for my mom also."

Thandile Cetekazi Po said:

"The dream!! I'm in the process of applying to work abroad. i cannot wait to do this for my parents. i hope they live to see it. This is inspiring."

Son built house for mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man made his mother reap the fruits of motherhood as he built a beautiful house for her.

While building the house, he planned with his brothers not to let her know the place until it was completed. They always showed the woman an uncompleted three-bedroom house as the one they were building for her.

Man surprised widow with new house

In other news, a young Nigerian man used his resources to bless the life of a poor widow in his village. He made her smile by building her a house.

The young man (@clifford_obi350) posed with the woman as he showed off the building process. The house was at the roofing stage at the beginning of the video.

Source: Legit.ng