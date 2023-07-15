A Nigerian student has caused a buzz in the social media space after boldly correcting his lecturer during a class

In a trending photo, the year one student was spotted at the front of the class correcting the lecturer for a mistake he made

Social media users however criticized him for speaking up as they claimed that he was risking his graduation from the school

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Mixed reactions have trailed a viral photo of a 100-level student who corrected his lecturer during a class.

A Twitter user with the handle @Ebuksoficial shared the photo via his account which showed the epic moment.

Year one student corrects his lecturer during a class Photo credit: @Ebuksoficial/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The student had observed a mistake which he believed the lecturer made while teaching and he decided to interrupt him mid-way through the teaching to correct what he had said.

The now-viral photo captured the student in front of the board pointing his hand to show the mistake to the lecturer who observed him in shock.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Reactions as 100-level student corrects lecturer during class

The video has caused a buzz on social media as netizens wonder if the student has no plan to graduate.

@AdeoluTweets said;

“He’ll know how far after first semester.”

@Toluwanimi3092 commented;

“He don fail Dat course already”

@baabahanif said;

“Fresh go spend 8 years for school.”

@Asotruth_07 wrote;

“You just said he is correcting the lecturer. It means the lecturer might have made a mistake somewhere he took note of. Lecturers are not gods, they are allowed to make mistakes.”

@enkay_jakes advised;

“Leave am oh, Na him score highest for WAEC and JAMB oh.”

@Glow_babyy wrote:

“E sure me die, na all these people wey score higher in POST UTME and JAMB.”

See the post below:

Male student shares result lecturer crushing on him gave him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a male student has sent social media into a frenzy over his score on an examination he took. While keeping mum on his school, he shared the answer sheet showing he got 30/30 as a final score.

Ordinarily, from the front page, people assumed it was a deserved score until he began to flip through the pages. His showcase of some questions in the pages showed he did not get all of them correctly and was marked down for some, yet still scored 30/30.

The young man claimed the examiner happens to be a lecturer into him. People reacted to his TikTok post.

Source: Legit.ng