Mixed reactions have trailed the incredible score a male student got on a particular examination he had in school

A look at the answer sheet and the marking pattern of the lecturer showed that he was not failed for questions he got wrongly

The student claimed the lecturer was crushing on him but failed to shed more details on the fellow

A male student has sent social media into a frenzy over his score on an examination he took.

While keeping mum on his school, he shared the answer sheet showing he got 30/30 as a final score.

He said the lecturer was into him. Photo Credit: @tebogow06

Source: TikTok

Ordinarily from the front page, people assumed it was a deserved score until he began to flip through the pages.

His showcase of some questions in the pages showed he did not get all of them correctly and was marked down for some, yet still scored 30/30.

The young man claimed the examiner happens to be a lecturer into him. People reacted to his TikTok post.

People react to the lecturer's marking

mmalangeni_zipho said:

''Whatever that is it looks like probability."

Donald Mamosadi said:

"Nah you added 3 in front."

Kano said:

"Course Recommendation please."

Letsobana said:

"Bombastic academic side eye."

m_esmooo said:

"Once happened to me in high schoolI kept quiet."

Fhulufhelo Tshisa said:

"Subjective marking....myb it was removed."

Mopheme said:

"So the 3 mysteriously popped infront of the 0."

BahleNgcamane said:

"Girl these are your marks we talking about, myeke njalo girl."

Pretty lady shows off lecturer she crushes on

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty Nigerian lady had showcased a male lecturer she had a crush on.

The pretty lady filmed the lecturer while he was addressing some undergraduates. As the man talked, students listened with rapt attention.

The undergraduate (@_debbie6542) described the lecturer as a cute person. Words on the video read:

"The plan was to miss class but there's this cute lecturer whom I love to see every day."

Young Nigerians who reacted to the video on TikTok asked her if she was studying well and not getting distracted by her lecturer's looks.

Source: Legit.ng