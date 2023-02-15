A blind man who is now an NYSC member has gone back to the school of the blind he attended to celebrate

In a video posted on TikTok, the man was seen in the midst of other blind students who sang and clapped for him

The video has gone viral and elicited congratulatory messages from TikTok users who find it inspiring

A Nigerian man who is blind has completed his university education and has been enlisted for the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.

After his camping, the man named Mustapha Yusuf Olagoke returned to his school of the blind to celebrate the feat.

The man went back to celebrate in his school. Photo credit: TikTok/@bethesda_home.

Source: TikTok

The Bethesda Home for the Blind where Mustapha was a student posted the video of the celebration on TikTok.

Blind man who is now an NYSC member

In the emotional clip, Mustapha was seen in the midst of some blind students and pupils as they sang and celebrated him.

Apart from singing a congratulatory song for Mustapha, the students, and pupils clapped their hands and danced in happiness.

Their joy in hearing about Mustapha and how they celebrated him shows that they were inspired that their own future is also bright.

The school captioned the video:

"Congratulations to our student, Mustapha Yusuf Olagoke on being the latest Corper in town. From primary school, secondary school to the university and now he is a corper. We are extremely grateful for his blessings upon your life."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@VICTORIA said:

"Congratulations."

@OLAMIDE said:

"Awesome! Congratulations!"

@user75539971624352 commented:

"Congratulations Yusuf."

@OgbeniDoVe said:

"Congratulations... keep soaring."

@AYoge0713 reacted:

"Congratulations to you. Greater heights."

@user5360951741376 said:

"Congratulations dear. God will take you to higher places in Jesus' name."

