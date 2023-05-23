MTN Ranks 3rd, UBA Makes List of Top 20 Highest Salary-Paying Companies in Nigeria
- The list of highest salary-paying companies in Nigeria has been revealed, with MTN and UBA making the list
- The list includes 20 companies from oil and gas companies, including financial sector
- The ranking of the companies was determined by considering both the number of staff employed and the total expenses incurred on staff salaries
Data analyzed from the Nigerian exchange(NGX) revealed that 20 Nigerian companies paid N661.62 billion to 44,468 employees in 2022.
This is more than N479.66 billion paid out by the same companies to 41,501 of their staff in the previous year(2021).
The companies operate in various sectors, including oil and gas, telecommunications, banking, financial services, consumer goods, and power and utilities.
Breakdown of the companies salary payment in 2022
Seplat Energy, a leading energy company, is top of the list, with a great average salary per staff of N38.91 million.
Following closely is TotalEnergies Plc, with an average salary per staff of N30.48 million, Nairametrics reports.
MTN Nigeria, a telecommunications giant, secured the third spot on the list, with an average salary per staff of N26.91 million.
Okomu Oil Palm Plc and Ardova Plc also stand out, paying out an average of N26.49 million and N20.10 million in 2022.
Salary breakdown by companies
|Companies
|Staff Salaries for 2022
|Staff Number
|Average pay per employee
|Seplat Energy
|N23.19bn
|596
|N38.91m
|TotalEnergies Plc
|N13.07bn
|429
|N30.48m
|MTN Nigeria
|N45.08bn
|1,675
|N26.91
|Okomu Oil Palm Plc
|N10.33bn
|390
|N26.49m
|Ardova Plc
|N3.37bn
|168
|N20.1m
|Nigerian Breweries
|N51.33bn
|2,685
|N19.12m
|Access Holdings
|N116.62bn
|6,824
|N17.09m
|Stanbic IBTC
|N50.99bn
|3,008
|N16.95m
|Geregu Power
|N2.13bn
|130
|N16.45m
|Wema Bank
|N21.33bn
|1,415
|N15.08m
|Nestle Nigeria PLC
|N34.78bn
|2,320
|N14.99m
|AXA Mansard Insurance
|N4.89bn
|358
|N13.69m
|Union Bank
|N26.72bn
|2,025
|N13.2m
|Cadbury Nig. Plc
|N5.80bn
|480
|N12.08m
|UBA
|N93.24bn
|9,591
|N11.88m
|Unilever Nigeria
|N8.77bn
|786
|N11.16m
|Conoil Plc
|N1.83bn
|168
|N10.9m
|Zenith Bank
|N86.41bn
|8,077
|N10.7m
|FCMB
|N35.61bn
|3,342
|N10.66m
|Total
|N661.62 billion.
|44,468 employees
