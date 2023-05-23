The list of highest salary-paying companies in Nigeria has been revealed, with MTN and UBA making the list

The list includes 20 companies from oil and gas companies, including financial sector

The ranking of the companies was determined by considering both the number of staff employed and the total expenses incurred on staff salaries

Data analyzed from the Nigerian exchange(NGX) revealed that 20 Nigerian companies paid N661.62 billion to 44,468 employees in 2022.

This is more than N479.66 billion paid out by the same companies to 41,501 of their staff in the previous year(2021).

The companies operate in various sectors, including oil and gas, telecommunications, banking, financial services, consumer goods, and power and utilities.

Breakdown of the companies salary payment in 2022

Seplat Energy, a leading energy company, is top of the list, with a great average salary per staff of N38.91 million.

Following closely is TotalEnergies Plc, with an average salary per staff of N30.48 million, Nairametrics reports.

MTN Nigeria, a telecommunications giant, secured the third spot on the list, with an average salary per staff of N26.91 million.

Okomu Oil Palm Plc and Ardova Plc also stand out, paying out an average of N26.49 million and N20.10 million in 2022.

Salary breakdown by companies

Companies Staff Salaries for 2022 Staff Number Average pay per employee Seplat Energy N23.19bn 596 N38.91m TotalEnergies Plc N13.07bn 429 N30.48m MTN Nigeria N45.08bn 1,675 N26.91 Okomu Oil Palm Plc N10.33bn 390 N26.49m Ardova Plc N3.37bn 168 N20.1m Nigerian Breweries N51.33bn 2,685 N19.12m Access Holdings N116.62bn 6,824 N17.09m Stanbic IBTC N50.99bn 3,008 N16.95m Geregu Power N2.13bn 130 N16.45m Wema Bank N21.33bn 1,415 N15.08m Nestle Nigeria PLC N34.78bn 2,320 N14.99m AXA Mansard Insurance N4.89bn 358 N13.69m Union Bank N26.72bn 2,025 N13.2m Cadbury Nig. Plc N5.80bn 480 N12.08m UBA N93.24bn 9,591 N11.88m Unilever Nigeria N8.77bn 786 N11.16m Conoil Plc N1.83bn 168 N10.9m Zenith Bank N86.41bn 8,077 N10.7m FCMB N35.61bn 3,342 N10.66m Total N661.62 billion. 44,468 employees

