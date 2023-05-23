Global site navigation

Local editions

MTN Ranks 3rd, UBA Makes List of Top 20 Highest Salary-Paying Companies in Nigeria
Money

MTN Ranks 3rd, UBA Makes List of Top 20 Highest Salary-Paying Companies in Nigeria

by  Dave Ibemere
  • The list of highest salary-paying companies in Nigeria has been revealed, with MTN and UBA making the list
  • The list includes 20 companies from oil and gas companies, including financial sector
  • The ranking of the companies was determined by considering both the number of staff employed and the total expenses incurred on staff salaries

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Data analyzed from the Nigerian exchange(NGX) revealed that 20 Nigerian companies paid N661.62 billion to 44,468 employees in 2022.

This is more than N479.66 billion paid out by the same companies to 41,501 of their staff in the previous year(2021).

Nigerian companies workers salary
Nigerian companies paid out more salary in 2022 than the previous year Photo credit: @bymuratdeniz
Source: UGC

The companies operate in various sectors, including oil and gas, telecommunications, banking, financial services, consumer goods, and power and utilities.

Breakdown of the companies salary payment in 2022

Seplat Energy, a leading energy company, is top of the list, with a great average salary per staff of N38.91 million.

Read also

Access Bank, GTCo, Zenith and UBA pay shareholders highest dividends for 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Following closely is TotalEnergies Plc, with an average salary per staff of N30.48 million, Nairametrics reports.

MTN Nigeria, a telecommunications giant, secured the third spot on the list, with an average salary per staff of N26.91 million.

Okomu Oil Palm Plc and Ardova Plc also stand out, paying out an average of N26.49 million and N20.10 million in 2022.

Salary breakdown by companies

CompaniesStaff Salaries for 2022Staff NumberAverage pay per employee
Seplat EnergyN23.19bn596N38.91m
TotalEnergies PlcN13.07bn429N30.48m
MTN NigeriaN45.08bn1,675N26.91
Okomu Oil Palm PlcN10.33bn390N26.49m
Ardova PlcN3.37bn168N20.1m
Nigerian BreweriesN51.33bn2,685N19.12m
Access HoldingsN116.62bn6,824N17.09m
Stanbic IBTCN50.99bn3,008N16.95m
Geregu PowerN2.13bn130N16.45m
Wema BankN21.33bn1,415N15.08m
Nestle Nigeria PLCN34.78bn2,320N14.99m
AXA Mansard InsuranceN4.89bn358N13.69m
Union Bank N26.72bn2,025N13.2m
Cadbury Nig. PlcN5.80bn480N12.08m
UBAN93.24bn9,591N11.88m
Unilever NigeriaN8.77bn786N11.16m
Conoil PlcN1.83bn 168 N10.9m
Zenith BankN86.41bn8,077N10.7m
FCMBN35.61bn3,342N10.66m
TotalN661.62 billion.44,468 employees

Read also

UBA, Access Bank, GTB, 6 others cash out N74 billion from mobile apps, USSD, PoS transactions

Elon Musk turns Twitter office to 'hotel,' demands hard work

Meanwhile, in another report, Elon Musk's changes in Twitter have continued since he paid more than $44 billion to take over.

The most recent overhaul is not software but a complete makeover of what Musk believes Twitter's offices should look like.

The makeover transformed the office into a hotel for employees, complete with bedsheets and wardrobes.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel