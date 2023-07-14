A young Nigerian lady who is currently serving as a corps member has drawn up a list of PPAs that pay well

Among the places he mentioned were NNPC and Customs, as some people added other workplaces that pay better

Many people asked the lady how they can get into some of the places she mentioned so they could be paid well

A Nigerian lady currently undergoing her one-year compulsory service with NYSC has shared a video giving tips on the best-paying Primary Place Assignment (PPA).

In a video shared on her TikTok, the lady (@dearamira_) gave various places many people considered very tough to get into as a corps member.

The lady listed NNPC as one of the high-paying PPAs. Photo source: @dearamira

Source: TikTok

High-paying PPAs in Nigeria

According to her, below are great PPAs and what they offer:

1. Credo Advisory - N80k

2. Customs - N30k + N10k weekly

3. NNPC - N90k

Many Nigerians in her comment section mentioned that Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) does not employ corps members.

Some argued only well-connected people get in. A few people faulted her list, saying there are many PPAs with better pay packages.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Edoveey said:

"For lawyers, target tier 1 & 2 law firms. They earn 150k & above."

Mira said:

"NNPC doesn’t take corp members."

Sabirah Sadiq replied:

"They take by connection my dear."

gloria said:

"Companies are out there paying more sis connection and referrals help too."

uniquekichen said:

"I’m still looking for ppa honestly dem don reject me tire #abuja Coper."

AppyNewYear said:

"If you don’t know anyone in the places she listed above that can help you get in, Na the security men for gate go give you the rejection letter."

shuga22 said:

"My company pays above 50k and they are recruiting but you have to live on the island in Lagos to qualify."

Luchy said:

"My company pays 50k."

GOD'S FAVORITE said:

"My company paid 130k."

Mobolanle said:

"Nursing 106k."

Sonia said:

"Can you do for Lagos pls."

Dehinde Paul added.

"CBN salary N20k. Lunch N40k+"

coldwutterr asked:

"How does one get into these places?"

Ozioma said:

"Pwc N100k."

Source: Legit.ng