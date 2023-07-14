A TikTok video showing a skilled baker’s cake that resembles indomie noodles has warmed hearts

The cake was so realistic that it looked like a dish of indomie, complete with a spoon that scooped some up as if to eat it

The talented baker who created the cake displayed her artistic flair and confidence in her work

A captivating video on TikTok has amazed the online community with a baker’s incredible cake that looked exactly like indomie noodles, a popular instant noodle dish in Nigeria.

The cake was so convincing that it mimicked a plate of cooked indomie, garnished with vegetables and spices, and accompanied by a spoon that lifted some of the noodles as if ready to devour them.

Many people have praised the creativity behind the cake. Photo credit: @cakebydebby

Lady produces indomie-like cake

The brilliant baker who whipped up the cake demonstrated her artistic genius and self-assurance in her masterpiece.

Many social media users who watched the video indicated how beautiful the cake was and appreciated the creativity that went into it.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered 101,000 and over 600 comments on TikTok.

Find the video of the Indomie-like cake below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the baker below:

@User47038679405876 reacted:

"I need to learn please where are you located?"

@bigbaby_annie said:

"Please I'm in Asaba I need t learn. Please | want to learn I'm desperate to learn this as been my dream all this while."

@User5279466565259 wrote:

"This is creative. This is really nice menn."

@maureentegaigbru commented:

"This is amazing. Well done."

@BigF also commented:

"Omo! "agba baker" indeed let's see the making (bts) nac."

@bolajibeejay:

"Who thought it's a spaghetti at the first sight?"

@Jewelsbykiishi:

"This is beautiful. Wow you're GOOD E."

