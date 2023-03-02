A viral video trending on Instagram has shown how a large crowd gathered outside a building to help bring down a cake

The giant cake was baked upstairs, and bringing it down became a real problem as the baker was scared it would fall

However, after concerted efforts by the crowd, the giant cake was successfully brought down without damage

A large crowd gathered outside a one-storey building to bring down a giant cake and it was captured in a video.

In the video posted on Instagram by @nigerianwedding, the crowd struggled to bring down the cake without damage.

The video showed when the cake was brought down. Photo credit: Instagram/@nigerianwedding.

Source: Instagram

The video shows that the cake was baked upstairs, and too large to be brought down the normal way through the staircase.

Video of a giant cake goes viral

There were a lot of people upstairs, and they collectively lifted the cake and handed it to those waiting on the ground floor.

It was a lot of struggle before those on the ground floor were able to collect the giant cake successfully.

When the cake was safely brought down, everyone shouted in jubilation.

The video has stirred interesting reactions from numerous Instagram users who said they thought the cake would fall.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@kasidddy said:

"Who watched it finish?? Did it fall? My anxiety can’t let me finish abeg."

@sarafirst said:

"She must look for a downstairs room to bake. She can't keep on giving us heart attacks."

@official_etheloki said:

"I love how everyone was so supportive... And that joy when it finally touched down."

@unyimesamuel said:

"How I wish we all can together like this to love and support each other. Carry Nigeria to the place she is supposed to be. Not minding tribal and religious sentiments."

@kidsdecornaija said:

"Please did it fall? I couldn't finish it. It would break my heart if it fell."

Source: Legit.ng