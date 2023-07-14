A young man has received accolades from social media users after sharing heartwarming photos on Facebook

The photos showed a massive cook-a-thon which was ongoing at Benue state camp for internally displaced persons

Netizens who saw the photos showered blessings on him and prayed for great things to happen in his life

The IDP camp in Dauda, Benue State, came alive recently as Reverend Father Solomon Mfa organised a cook-a-thon to feed the internally displaced persons.

The event was organised to help alleviate the hunger and suffering of the people who have been displaced from their homes due to herdsmen attacks.

Nigerian man shares photos from IDP camp in Benue state Photo credit: Shakyum Joseph Kayode/ Facebook.

The cook-a-thon was a huge success with many people in the state coming out to support the event.

Speaking to Legit.ng about the event, Shakyum Joseph said:

"Making sure everyone in our country sees this great humanitarian service by the Reverend father and also for the Federal government to see how a lot of Benue citizens had been displaced through herdsmen attack, so as to make efforts to return these people back to their ancestral homes."

"These people are passing through a lot in this place, they hardly get food to eat, some died of hunger. They are extremely happy."

"Fr Solomon Mfa is a catholic priest. He organized this cook-a-thon for IDPs in Benue in order to feed people in IDP camps. It's happening now in Daudu benue state"

Reactions as man shares photos from IDP cook-a-thon in Benue state

Akinde Faith said:

"Wow! That's awesome!"

Lorliam wrote:

"God bless you guys."

Reuben Atema commented:

"Good the sponsors."

Bemva added:

"What an amazing idea. His excellency orchivirigh H.I Alia must hear this."

See the post below:

