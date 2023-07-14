Billionaire Tony Elumelu got many people talking online when he was seen in beautiful crazy jeans and a shirt

With a black bag on his back, many praised him for how he did not dress so uptight like many would for a meeting

Nigerians joked that meetings in the banking sector would never allow such a dress code from people

Nigerian billionaire and chairman of Transcorps, Tony Elumelu, has shared a video on TikTok to show the moment he walked into a meeting.

Dressed in a casual shirt and blue jeans, the billionaire confidently walked into the meeting with confidence and swags.

Tony Elumelu walked with swags

After getting into the meeting room, he searched for a seat. Many Nigerians were amazed by his simple dress.

People said that if a billionaire could dress casually, they wondered why many have to suit up for presentations that only last a few minutes.

Watch the video below:

Waffles said:

"Finally,a billionaire that isn’t always on agbada."

horlaholuhwah said:

"Nah uncle tony wear jean mad shirt come meeting so o. Just for 5 marks presentation dem go dey expect person to put on suit tie black shoe and more."

Ben Gozie pitched himself:

"I like your style boss. Can I be your electrical consultant/contractor?"

user5111509536748 said:

"Ageing so gracefully."

Enny said:

"He’s so handsome."

Martha said:

"This is the kinda room i love to be in, so help me God, Amen."

Aip Ebudola said:

"I love the fashion sense papy pull up in Sylvia way."

pierrolaz said:

"Baba wear crazy jeans and looking cool, I am in the industry and I know many of our executives and leaders no dey gree wear crazy jeans."

tango said:

"I love his outfit, no be every time person go dey dress corporate."

micheal ademola said:

"Respect for the real energy pumping out the right vibes with great health,more grace baba."

Tony Elumelu in yoga position

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian billionaire shared a picture showing him during his exercise session.

Tony revealed that taking his health seriously has been one of the smartest decisions he took in life.

Man abroad built house

In other news, a young lady has shared a video showing the mansion her father abroad was sending money home to build.

The building has a very prominent front with giant pillars. The lady (@loislynx) looked excited in the video as she showed off the elegant interior.

