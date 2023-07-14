A video shared on social media captures some beautiful ladies massaging the heads of male clients

The ladies were seen in the captivating clip shared on Instagram carrying out their jobs with full concentration

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many desiring to know the name of the salon

A video has surfaced on Instagram showing male clients receiving relaxing head massages from women after getting their hair cut at a barbing salon.

In the video, one of the men was seen dozing off during the massage, clearly enjoying the experience.

Curvy ladies massaging clients' heads at salon

Source: Instagram

The video has sparked a lot of reactions from netizens with many praising the barbing salon for offering such a unique and relaxing service.

The owner of the barbing salon found a unique way to provide a relaxing experience for all customers.

Reactions as men receiving relaxing head massage at barbing salon

@raw_oba reacted:

“This man head no go ever correct again.”

@johndee001 said:

“I need this asf, no jokes guys this is a good massage, it's surely gonna help ease the stress in the head.”

@ja_r_don11 reacted:

“No matter wetin you do this guy the moment he comes out of the saloon, he will overlook it.”

@confirmdad reacted:

“With your wife doing this kind of massages on your head, your brain will forever settle every time she is around you.”

@princemiracle12. said:

“Did anyone actually see how beautiful her smile is? pls her handle. such eyes. and smile.”

@mcnotindome reacted:

“Man wey don Marry go deny him Wife for this Salon. E don even Sleep sef.”

@ayobami_lewis reacted:

“That man for back don barb him hair reach like 50 times see him front hair don run go back if I locate this place my hair go don reach middle by now.”

@jaypee_billz reacted:

“Na person wey barb molo go enjoy pass.”

@tolabutton commented:

“This is a normal routine. I don't allow my husband use the service o. Just barb and go home.”

@genesistoothpick_ commented:

“Daddy you don sleep.”

@hildamerrvheart reacted:

“Even me as a lady needs this.”

@ad30ae commented:

“I Dey feel am from here sef.”

@jidelash said:

“Abeg location oo head need massage sef to calm.”

@fafaawokoma reacted:

“This massage is called "your soul is mine."

@zobbaan reacted:

“I will start going to the salon every 2 days.”

official hstn reacted:

“If I no locate this place make eh!”

@donptvshow reacted:

“Na mumu go carry wife follow body go this salon.”

vlustywardrobe_official said:

“Baba Dey on some lavida.”

Watch the video below:

Female barber gives man perfect haircut at shop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female barber has caught the attention of her followers with a video showing her attending to her customer.

As of May 3, the video posted by @femalebarber has continued to receive reactions from her fans and followers. The barber was very focused with much attention to detail. She was done cutting the hair and was focused on finishing when the video was recorded.

The man's calmness in the video has made some people suggest he liked that a female barber was attending to him. When the video was posted, it gained a lot of traction and gathered 499k views on the platform.

Source: Legit.ng