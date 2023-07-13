A Nigerian student graduated from Edinburgh University with a degree in architecture

She faced many challenges in a foreign country, but she was motivated

She hoped to inspire other young Africans to pursue their dreams and goals, no matter the distance

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Five years ago, Aisha, a young Nigerian student boarded a one-way flight to Edinburgh, Scotland, to pursue her dream of studying architecture at the prestigious Edinburgh University.

She had no idea what to expect from her new life in a foreign country, but she was determined to overcome any challenges that came her way.

Nigerian lady set to graduate after years in Scotland. Photo credit: @aishajanki

Source: TikTok

Aisha recounts 5 years in Scotland

She had worked hard in high school, studying in Nigeria and Ghana and achieving excellent grades.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She was thrilled to get accepted into one of the best universities in the world for architecture.

She did not attend the open day or have any friends or relatives in Scotland.

Aisha was on her own, but she was confident that she would figure it all out as she went.

Culture shock

However, adapting to a new culture and climate was not easy.

She had to make new friends and cook her own food. She faced many difficulties and struggles, but she never gave up.

Five years later, she was ready to graduate from a world-class university with a degree in architecture.

She shared a video of her and her parents traveling in a moving car and their faces were filled with pride.

Find the video of Aisha and her parents below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@User2630385587829 reacted:

"I have truly never been this happy for a stranger in my life! I moved to the UK 5 yrs ago to study medicine and my parents are coming to my grad Monday."

@livjunkie said:

"When the goal is right, no amount of sacrifice is too much. I am too crying."

@danielle wrote:

"Proud of you sis and your parents! May Allah grant u success."

Lady living abroad laments that men are not approaching her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who lives abroad is not happy that men do not appreciate her ravishing beauty.

The beautiful lady was seen in a video saying she dressed up and came out, and not even a single man stopped her to say something about her beauty.

Also, she said despite her dress and beauty, no car stopped by to ask her if she was going their way so as to pick her up for a ride.

Source: Legit.ng