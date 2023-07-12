A woman left her North American country as she flew down to Nigeria for her lover who resides in Delta

The mum with kids expressed excitement at finally reuniting with her man and shared her trip on social media

She said she would be learning how to live with him in the course of her stay and would also learn from his culture

A white mum with kids melted hearts as she flew into Nigeria to finally reunite with her husband named Ifeanyi.

Niara, who hails from Puerto Rico, married the Nigerian, but has been in a long-distance relationship with him for months.

She flew down to Nigeria to meet her hubby, Ifeanyi. Photo Credit: @niara0201

Source: TikTok

Via her TikTok page @niara0201, she keeps netizens updated on their relationship and also documented her travel to Nigeria.

In the clip on her flight trip, the North American appreciated netizens for their prayers as she looked forward to arriving in Delta. She did a countdown and gave netizens a night view of the earth from aboard the aeroplane.

In a subsequent video, she was seen with her husband in a car and revealed that her plan is to learn how to live with him as well as his culture.

Netizens celebrate with Niara

Tessie said:

"Take me with you I hope you have a safe trip and enjoy your time with your husband."

Aku and Adrii said:

"Welcome back home! I’m so happy for you. It’s such a beautiful feeling to be reunited back with with our husbands. Enjoy! "

Stephen Da king said:

"When will a white woman find me in this life, I have really tried to hook up with one even though it requires serving them."

8/8 NO RIDENESS said:

"Omg when will I see my soulmate I haven been trying for years i pray I meet the woman of my love soonest! Congratulations."

Kelv Williams said:

"I hope you enjoy Nigeria and thanks for saying the country and not like those other white peoples who say Africa."

James brown said:

"You are welcome I hope you enjoy the favorite food in any location of delta state."

Roxan Rodano said:

"Oh my goodness aafe flight queen. can't wait to see and hear your experience. be safe, enjoy and be blessed."

