After residing abroad for about 10 years, a Nigerian lady has returned to her home country with interesting stories to tell

She shared her experiences in an Asian country she resided in for seven years before leaving for the UK

Of all the experiences she shared, the frog part was the highlight for many Nigerians and they shared their thoughts on it

A Nigerian lady, Busayo, has returned to Nigeria after 10 years of residing abroad.

Busayo revealed that she left Nigeria for China at the age of 17, but did not state what made her migrate.

Busayo spent seven years in China. Photo Credit: @busayoad

Source: TikTok

In China, she said she spent seven years and noted that it was a good time. Busayo learnt how to eat frogs in the Asian country and soon became a lover of frog meat.

While in China, Busayo added that she visited locals in their homes and prepared traditional dishes with them as well as learnt how to use chopsticks.

From China, she moved to the United Kingdom where she stayed for a year. Her video, broken into parts, got many talking, particularly the frog-eating part.

Watch the videos below:

Busayo's return stirs reactions

Lounge said:

"Y are going to save us from frags."

Nelly said:

"Nor try am eat frog for Nigeria o."

praise Silva said:

"Better dey go back there, u don go carry coro."

MEMES world said:

"You have the whole 10 minutes to post part 2 and you want us to wait for stupid part 2."

paulosaretin said:

''So now you are eating frog hope you can fight karate I mean Chinese fighting style."

mumubread said:

"Eating frog?shey dem don test u for coronavirus before entering Nigeria."

Pearl0505 said:

"God forbid me eating frogs even if am to leave there forever."

Yemi O said:

"This was me in 2006. Went back home in 206 after 10 years. Just like you, I also moved to another country before going back to Nigeria lol."

Couple returns to Nigeria after 25 years abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple had returned to Nigeria after 25 years in the US.

Nneoma, one of their granddaughters, shared a video of the aged couple with the family on TikTok as she narrated how their return home went.

"No one prepares you for the feeling of growing up and seeing the people you love grow older too. I’m going to miss them," she captioned the touching video.

According to Nneoma, her grandparents are more than life partners. She said they are each other's best friends and have been together for 62 years.

Source: Legit.ng