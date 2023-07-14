Following his wife's refusal to get pregnant again, a Nigerian man has warned her that he may file for a divorce

The couple's marriage produced four children already, but the man insists that she is put in a family way

Mixed reactions have trailed as some persons argued that it is the man's right since he paid her bride price, while others criticised him

A Nigerian man has threatened to divorce his wife after she refused to get pregnant for him a fifth time.

A Facebook user, Imaan Mike Umoh, shared the development on the social media platform, saying it happened in his street.

According to him, the man suspects that his wife has been taking contraceptives. The couple has four kids already.

Mike's post reads:

"BRAKING NEWS.

"Serious fight in my street now.

"Husband threatened to divorce his wife if she refused to get pregnant for the 5th child.

"Suspecting his wife of taking contraceptives."

The story sparked a debate on social media as different folks took sides.

People share their thoughts on the matter

Mag Love said:

"That one is even good na 5 children, the one in my very close neighborhood d wife born 9 and no serious food ever oooo, as she no come born like d next two years, fiam d husband accuse am of taking contraceptives. Mtcheeeew mfína!"

Etiime Idiong said:

"Nowadays giving birth to numerous Children is rísky o, bcos Las Las setan must add one rébel that will disturb u for the rest of ur life."

Promise William said:

"If he had pay the bride price and He is capable of taking care of the children and his family let his wife born for him, no big problem."

Love Sylvanus Nse said:

"That man is still sleeping, tell him to wake up that we still dey for Nigeria o, we never relocate go Algeria."

Akpan Idongesit said:

"She should give it to him na.

"It's the man's Right.

"No one needs to ask him 'how or why '.

"Mr. A is different from Mr. B."

Ubongabasi Ikpe said:

"If u want to do normal investigation, food is not enough in that family yet he wants another child, make him get belle and born him own pikin na."

Blessed Okon Imoh Akamamkpo said:

"Apart from the increase in prices of things, no one is considering the health status of the woman and the implications of getting pregnant again.... do men think pregnancy is that easy..."

